Clifford Chandler
Kingston, TN
On Friday February 22, 2019 Clifford Chandler of Kingston went to his heavenly home. He was born Nov. 24, 1922 above a train depot in Illinois. His dad was a depot agent for the Illinois Central railroad. He was predeceased by his parents Florence and Chester Chandler and his sisters Juanita Rudolph, Melba Lotz, Romona Graham, and Sydney Baxter. He is survived by his wife of 58 years Mary, his son Richard Chandler and wife Marsha, daughter Polly Bradshaw and husband George, five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Clifford retired as a bookbinder of forty years in the printing industry. After retiring he enjoyed reading, gardening, taveling and was a model railroader. He was a faithful member of the Kingston Church of Christ. Funeral 7pm Tuesday Feb. 26, 2019 in the Kyker Chapel with Matthew Balentine and Jeff Brown officiating. Burial will be 11am Wednesday at Kingston Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial donation to Young Williams animal shelter Knoxville. The family will receive friends from 4 until 7pm Tuesday at the Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 26, 2019