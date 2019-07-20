Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
3:30 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Coley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford E. Coley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clifford E. Coley Obituary
Clifford E. Coley

Lenoir City - Clifford E. Coley age 79 of Lenoir City passed away Thursday evening July 18, 2019. He was of the Baptist faith. Clifford was a veteran of the U. S. Army. He retired from Maremont where he worked many years as a machine operator. Preceded in death by his parents, Thoman and Claudia Thacker Coley, and brother, Harold Coley. Survived by his brother, Clarence Coley; sister, Mary Coley Moats all of Lenoir City and niece, Vickie Coley Harvey of Sanderson, FL. The family will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 3:30 p.m. with Rev. David Latham officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethel Cemetery in Oak Ridge. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangments. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now