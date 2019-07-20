|
|
Clifford E. Coley
Lenoir City - Clifford E. Coley age 79 of Lenoir City passed away Thursday evening July 18, 2019. He was of the Baptist faith. Clifford was a veteran of the U. S. Army. He retired from Maremont where he worked many years as a machine operator. Preceded in death by his parents, Thoman and Claudia Thacker Coley, and brother, Harold Coley. Survived by his brother, Clarence Coley; sister, Mary Coley Moats all of Lenoir City and niece, Vickie Coley Harvey of Sanderson, FL. The family will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 3:30 p.m. with Rev. David Latham officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethel Cemetery in Oak Ridge. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangments. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 20, 2019