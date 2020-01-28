|
Clifford Earl Loveday
Kodak - Clifford Earl Loveday, age 81 of Kodak, passed away at home on Monday, January 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Myrtle Loveday; brothers George and Blaine Loveday; sister LaVern Davis; and brother-in-law Lawrence Terry. He is survived by his wife Jean Loveday; children Clifford "Bo" Loveday, Jr. and wife Sharon, Tony Loveday and wife Janice, Kenny Loveday and wife Susan, Rick Loveday and Serena, Cyndi Loveday McCormack and husband Tim; by his grandchildren and spouses Jeremy (Kristen), Brandon (Stephanie), Michaela, Nick, Hunter, Kendra, Kelsey, Jessica, Josh, Ricky, Danielle (Brad), Jennifer, Shanna, and Keelia; by his great grandchildren Caroline, Cole, Collyns, Case, Becca, Bailey, Harper, Olivia; by his brother Joe Loveday and wife Trisha, sisters-in-law Kathy Albert and husband Frank, Anna Belle Terry, brother-in-law Phillip Terry and wife Gail; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family. Clifford will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a devoted husband of 65 years, a loving father, expert Rook partner, a highly skilled craftsman and home builder, avid hunter, fisherman, outdoorsman, and committed Christian. The family would like to thank Dr. Drew Moncrief for his friendship and exceptional primary care; and LeAnn Bingham from UT Hospice of Morristown for her loving support. The family will receive friends 5-8 PM Friday at the Crossing Church in Kodak. Funeral service will be held at 11 AM Saturday at the Crossing Church with Rev. Raymond Hodge officiating along with Rev. Darrell Bewely, and Rev. Troy Duncan. Interment will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 28 to Jan. 31, 2020