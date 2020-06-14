Clifford Emory Lynn
Tellico Plains - Clifford Emory Lynn, age 77, of Tellico Plains, died 3:30 P.M. Saturday, June 13, 2020. Member of Cane Creek Baptist Church & Victory Missionary Baptist Church. Member of Brown Hill Masonic Lodge #613. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. Survivors, Son & daughter-in-law, Terry (Turk) & Kim Lynn, Daughters & son-in-law, Tammy Lynn, Penny & Gordon Self, Grandsons, Dustin Self and Mathew Lynn, Step-grandson and granddaughter, Matthew Tipton and Kayla Tipton, Step-great-grandson, Joseph Tipton, Second wife, Raddie (Pat Rodgers) Lynn, Step-children & spouses, Robert & Pam Rodgers, Freddie & Shea Rodgers, Mary & Jeff Gardner, Step-grandchildren, Kap, Dakota, Leyton, Kince, Kelsey and William, Step-great-granddaughter, Kinceheal, Sister & brother-in-law, Shirley McCarter, Brothers & sisters-in-law, Toney (Lighting) & Jeana Lynn, David & Deloris Lynn, Ronnie & Pat Lynn, Scott & Carolyn Lynn, Ray & Patricia Lynn, Darrell Lynn, Several nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by first wife, Bobbie Sue McRoberts Lynn, infant daughter, Wanda Sue Lynn, mother, Neva Lucille Lynn, father, Onley Newton Lynn, brother & sister-in-law, Wayne & Linda Lynn, brother-in-law, Carroll McCarter. Funeral 7 P.M. Tuesday, Biereley-Hale Chapel, Rev. Gennis Best & Rev. Carl Croft officiating. Interment 10 A.M. Wednesday, Center Cemetery. Masonc service 6:45 P.M. Tuesday, provided by Brown Hill Masonic Lodge #613. Due to the Covid virus, by adhering to the health and business operation guidelines by the CDC & the Governor's office for services, the family asks to be respectful of social distancing, all in attendance wear masks. Should you be sick or feel sick, please stay at home. If you are not able to attend, you are encouraged to visit our website at www.biereleyhale.com and sign the guestbook or leave private condolences for the family to read. Family will receive friends 5:30-6:45 P.M. Tuesday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Tellico Plains.
Tellico Plains - Clifford Emory Lynn, age 77, of Tellico Plains, died 3:30 P.M. Saturday, June 13, 2020. Member of Cane Creek Baptist Church & Victory Missionary Baptist Church. Member of Brown Hill Masonic Lodge #613. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. Survivors, Son & daughter-in-law, Terry (Turk) & Kim Lynn, Daughters & son-in-law, Tammy Lynn, Penny & Gordon Self, Grandsons, Dustin Self and Mathew Lynn, Step-grandson and granddaughter, Matthew Tipton and Kayla Tipton, Step-great-grandson, Joseph Tipton, Second wife, Raddie (Pat Rodgers) Lynn, Step-children & spouses, Robert & Pam Rodgers, Freddie & Shea Rodgers, Mary & Jeff Gardner, Step-grandchildren, Kap, Dakota, Leyton, Kince, Kelsey and William, Step-great-granddaughter, Kinceheal, Sister & brother-in-law, Shirley McCarter, Brothers & sisters-in-law, Toney (Lighting) & Jeana Lynn, David & Deloris Lynn, Ronnie & Pat Lynn, Scott & Carolyn Lynn, Ray & Patricia Lynn, Darrell Lynn, Several nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by first wife, Bobbie Sue McRoberts Lynn, infant daughter, Wanda Sue Lynn, mother, Neva Lucille Lynn, father, Onley Newton Lynn, brother & sister-in-law, Wayne & Linda Lynn, brother-in-law, Carroll McCarter. Funeral 7 P.M. Tuesday, Biereley-Hale Chapel, Rev. Gennis Best & Rev. Carl Croft officiating. Interment 10 A.M. Wednesday, Center Cemetery. Masonc service 6:45 P.M. Tuesday, provided by Brown Hill Masonic Lodge #613. Due to the Covid virus, by adhering to the health and business operation guidelines by the CDC & the Governor's office for services, the family asks to be respectful of social distancing, all in attendance wear masks. Should you be sick or feel sick, please stay at home. If you are not able to attend, you are encouraged to visit our website at www.biereleyhale.com and sign the guestbook or leave private condolences for the family to read. Family will receive friends 5:30-6:45 P.M. Tuesday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Tellico Plains.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.