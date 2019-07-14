|
|
Clifford Hayes
Knoxville - Clifford Eugene Hayes, age 84 of Knoxville passed away suddenly on Friday afternoon, July 12, 2019.
Clifford attended Grigsby Chapel United Methodist Church. He is retired from Stowers Machinery and Farragut Excavating.
Clifford is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Light Hayes; parents, Willie Haskel Hayes and Trula Geneva Roop Hayes; brother, William Hayes, Dalas Hayes, Donald Hayes and Eddie Joe Hayes. Clifford is survived by his children, Leslie (Terry) Hayes, James Hayes, Korita (Mark) Davis all of Knoxville; granddaughter, Ashley (Eric) Hill; great grandson, Wyatt Hill; sisters, Sarah Lou Shoap, Nora Jane (Jerry) Suda, Faye (Dave) Speyer and Linda Perlewitz; brothers, Billy (Nita) Hayes, Glen (Pansy) Hayes and Loyd Hayes; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Monday at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Mike Kelley officiating.
Interment will follow in Grigsby Chapel Cemetery, www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 14, 2019