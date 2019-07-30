Services
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Interment
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Citico Cemetery
Vonore - KIRKLAND, CLIFFORD VICTOR (VIC), 72, of Vonore, passed away 7:00 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Blount Memorial Hospital. He was a member and deacon of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Vic owned and operated Vic's Texaco in Vonore for 42 years where he made many friends. He was preceded in death by parents, Rual and Johnnie Bell Kennedy Kirkland; brother, Richard Kirkland, and father-in-law, Virgil Tallent. Survivors: loving and devoted wife of 53 years, Reba Nell Tallent Kirkland, Daughters and son-in-law, Penny and Tim Tipton, of Madisonville, Nikki Kirkland, of Sweetwater; Grandchildren, Darby Tipton and fiancé, Cody Yearwood, Tori Tipton, of Madisonville, Hayden Cox, of Sweetwater;

Mother-in-law, Gertie Summey Tallent, Vonore. Special thanks goes to everyone who helped during Vic's illness. Memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Funeral 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, Biereley-Hale Chapel, Rev. Russ Cooper, Rev. Tommy Self officiating. Interment 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Citico Cemetery, Rev. Andy Franklin officiating. The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 30, 2019
