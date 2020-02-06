Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:30 PM
Clifford Walter Cunningham


1956 - 2020
Clifford Walter Cunningham Obituary
Clifford Walter Cunningham

Clifford Walter Cunningham, born March 18, 1956 entered into the eternal life January 29, 2020.

Preceded in death, father, James C. (Kathrine)) Cunningham Sr.; brother, James C. Cunningham Jr.; grandparents, Raymond and Isabella Martin, Clifford and Pauline Cunningham; nephew, Ikymia Demond Woodard; devoted companion, Carla Stokley Morris.

Left to cherish his life, mother, Modestine ("Peggy Martin") Cunningham; children, Rodney Houston, Tiara Stokley, Wanda (Daniel Sr.) Vaulton, Alstroja Hooker; step-daughter, Cassandra Morris; grandchildren, Sequoyah, Jerome, Trinty Taylor Johnson, Daniel Vaulton Jr., Alonzo James; very special great nephew, Jaiden Bragg; siblings, Gloria Cunningham Tipton, Pennie Cunningham (Keith) Bragg, and Richard (April) Hardin; aunts and uncles, Helene Martin, Gloria C. Taylor, Clifford Wallace Cunningham, Calvin Cunningham; nieces and nephews, Rufus (Tamara) Tipton, Kenya Ladd, Kevin (Chris) Cunningham, Barin Harris, Brandon (Stephanie) Bragg, Keyonna (Jax) Bragg, Curtis Woodard, Chynna Wynder, Rickysia, Psalms, Traiq Hardin, Travius Blair; devoted cousins, Jeffery (LaTonya) Minor, Jack (Pat) Chesney, Linda Allmon; other loving relatives and friends.

Family will receive friends, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Saturday at Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral service, 1:30 p.m., Rev. Lee Russell Brown, Officiating.

Family will assemble at the home, 2139 Dandridge Ave.

Arrangements byJARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
