Clifford Walter Cunningham
Clifford Walter Cunningham, born March 18, 1956 entered into the eternal life January 29, 2020.
Preceded in death, father, James C. (Kathrine)) Cunningham Sr.; brother, James C. Cunningham Jr.; grandparents, Raymond and Isabella Martin, Clifford and Pauline Cunningham; nephew, Ikymia Demond Woodard; devoted companion, Carla Stokley Morris.
Left to cherish his life, mother, Modestine ("Peggy Martin") Cunningham; children, Rodney Houston, Tiara Stokley, Wanda (Daniel Sr.) Vaulton, Alstroja Hooker; step-daughter, Cassandra Morris; grandchildren, Sequoyah, Jerome, Trinty Taylor Johnson, Daniel Vaulton Jr., Alonzo James; very special great nephew, Jaiden Bragg; siblings, Gloria Cunningham Tipton, Pennie Cunningham (Keith) Bragg, and Richard (April) Hardin; aunts and uncles, Helene Martin, Gloria C. Taylor, Clifford Wallace Cunningham, Calvin Cunningham; nieces and nephews, Rufus (Tamara) Tipton, Kenya Ladd, Kevin (Chris) Cunningham, Barin Harris, Brandon (Stephanie) Bragg, Keyonna (Jax) Bragg, Curtis Woodard, Chynna Wynder, Rickysia, Psalms, Traiq Hardin, Travius Blair; devoted cousins, Jeffery (LaTonya) Minor, Jack (Pat) Chesney, Linda Allmon; other loving relatives and friends.
Family will receive friends, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Saturday at Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral service, 1:30 p.m., Rev. Lee Russell Brown, Officiating.
Family will assemble at the home, 2139 Dandridge Ave.
Arrangements byJARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020