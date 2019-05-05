Services
Patton Funeral Home
265 Fair St. SE
Cleveland, TN 37311
(423) 472-4430
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
3:30 PM
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church,
2342 Louise Avenue
Knoxville, TN
Service
Following Services
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church,
Clifford William Dailey Obituary
Clifford William Dailey

Knoxville, TN

Clifford William Dailey , known as Day Way, passed away April 27, 2019.

Preceded in death by his wife, Tiffany Dawn Dailey; father, John Reynolds, Sr.; sister, Yvonne Dailey; brothers, Lyle "Butch" Dailey and John Reynolds, Jr. and nephew, Dennis "Wolfgang" King.

Survived by his children, Thomas Ray and Alexis Lewis; loving mother, Mary L. Dailey; sisters, Charlotte Flemming, Jean and Marie Dailey; brothers, Robert, Bruce, Anthony, Timothy and Bryant (Kim) Dailey and Clifford (Monique) Reynolds; nieces, Kellie King, Tip Dailey, Ciara Reynolds and Brandi King; nephews, James (Kathy), Keith (Donetta), Kevin, Sean (Candice) and Terry Dailey, Bernard Waymon and Felix Reynolds; a host of other family, nieces, nephews to include devoted nephew Gregory Gillis, Jr. and many friends.

Tuesday, May 7, 2019, the family will receive friends from 3:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with service to follow at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 2342 Louise Avenue, Knoxville, TN. Pastor Dexter D. Mims, Sr. officiating. Flowers may be delivered to the church the day of the service. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 5, 2019
