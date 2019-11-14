|
|
Clifford Williford, Jr
Seymour - Clifford C. Williford, Jr., 79, of Seymour went home to Heaven, in the comfort of his home with his loving family by his side, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
Cliff was an U.S. Army Veteran, serving his country from 1958-1964. As the founder and owner of Tri-County Pest Control, he was best known in the community as "The Bug Man" for over 30 years. Cliff enjoyed gardening, playing the guitar, singing, and spending time with his fur pets. He was a man of great faith and loved reading the Bible and talking about prophecy.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Margaret Ann Williford; infant granddaughter, Brianna Williford; parents, Clifford and Beulah Williford.
He is survived by wife of 21 years, Darlene Gryder Williford; sons, Anthony Williford of Knoxville, Tim (Leona) Williford of Knoxville, Mark (Lisa) Williford of Seymour and Michael (Jelena) Williford of Seymour; 8 grandchildren; 3 sisters; a host of other family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will take place at Berry Highland South Funeral Home on Saturday, November 16th, at 7pm with Pastor Scott Carroll officiating. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm. A graveside service with military honors will be Sunday, November 17th, at 1:00 PM at Berry Highland South Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.berryhighlandsouth.com
Berry Highland South
9010 Simpson Rd.
Knoxville, TN 37920
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019