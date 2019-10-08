|
|
Clint Sulfridge
Oak Ridge - Clint Sulfridge Jr., - age 92 of Oak Ridge, TN passed away on October 4, 2019 at Commonwealth Senior Living Center. He was born February 3, 1927 in Harrogate, TN. After serving in the military (US Army) he earned a B.S. degree from Lincoln Memorial University. He taught school for a year before moving to Oak Ridge where he worked as a laboratory analyst and supervisor at K-25 for 32 years. He subsequently transferred to Y-12 and retired three years later.
Clint was a devoted husband, loving father and faithful member of West Village Christian Church in Oak Ridge.
Preceded in death by parents Hattie and Clint Sulfridge Sr.; wife Clara Virginia Sulfridge; siblings Wade Sulfridge, Elizabeth Sulfridge and Lillian Collins. He is survived by his son, Robert Sulfridge (Doni); daughter, Sylvia Easterday (Norman); grandchild and Lisa Binnie (Eric). The family thanks the staff at Commonwealth Senior Living and Amedisys Hospice for their loving care during his final days.
The family will welcome friends at West Village Christian Church, 637 Robertsville Road, Oak Ridge, TN, on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 1:30 to 2:30 pm, with the memorial service to follow at 2:30pm. A private interment will be held at Harrogate Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to West Village Christian Church. An on-line guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019