Clinton Elmer Riddle
Riddle, Clinton Elmer, 98, died peacefully December 3, 2019 at Sweetwater Hospital. He was a member of Cedar Valley Baptist Church. He was a member of many organizations including Sweetwater Valley Odd Fellows Lodge # 280, Monroe County Veterans of Foreign Wars Post# 5156, American Legion #106, and the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War. Born and raised in Sweetwater, the only child of Samuel Elmer and Eva Grace (Smith) Riddle, he was a lifelong resident of Sweetwater. He graduated Sweetwater High School in May 1941. He entered Army service December 10, 1942. He joined Company B 325th Glider Infantry of the 82nd Airborne Division in time to set sail for Africa on April 28, 1943. He remained with the 325th through 8 major battles in Europe during WWII. He returned back to the states to be discharged at Atterbury, Indiana on September 19, 1945 with Company B 194th Glider Infantry of the 17th Airborne. He was a highly decorated veteran receiving numerous honors. He married Blanche Bernice Montooth July 24th, 1949. They were married 60+ years and had 3 children. He was a Bi-Vocational minister pastoring four churches while working as an electronic technician. The four churches are: New Bethany Baptist Church, Murray's Baptist Church, Cedar Valley Baptist Church, and Union McMinn Baptist Church. He also served as Interm Pastor at several churches when needed. Proceeded in death by his parents, wife, brother in laws (Arrants, Ted, and Clifton Montooth), and son in law Paul (Buster) Moore Jr. Survived by his children and spouses, Gail and Ralph Whited, Stephan and Terri Riddle, and Connie and Gary Moore all of Sweetwater; Grandchildren and spouses Sharmin Bradley, April and Rodney Bell, Missy and Lonnie Allmon, Matt Moore, Courtney and Jason Easterday, and Trevor Riddle; 13 great grandchildren; and many special friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 7 from 11am to 2pm at the First Baptist Church in Sweetwater with the funeral services to follow. Rev Don Rockholt, Rev Joel Tillson, Dr. Leonard Markham, and Brother Johnny Carr officiating. Interment to follow in the Sweetwater Memorial Gardens, with full military honors. Kyker Funeral Home, Sweetwater in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideons or . Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater, in charge of arrangements. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019