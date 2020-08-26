Clinton Samuel Smith
Knoxville - Clinton Samuel Smith age 27, went to be with our heavenly father on Monday, August 24, 2020. Clint's time was short, but he loved life, his family, and he never met a stranger. He loved fishing and spending time with his family. He is survived by his mother Christie Fields (Joey), father Steven Smith (Patty), brother Shane Smith (Emily), his granny Nancy King Chadwick (Fred), and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements pending by Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com
.