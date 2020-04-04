|
Cloie "Polly" Gray Moree
Sweetwater - Cloie "Polly" Gray Moree, age 88, of Sweetwater, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020. She was a member of North Sweetwater Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her husband of 60 years: Rankin Moree, parents: George and Velma Gray. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law: Tim and Karen Moree, of Madisonville, granddaughters: Caitlin Moree, of Sweetwater, Chloe Moree, of Madisonville, special cousin: Gloria Stamey, of Loudon, sister: Peggy Simmons, of Lenoir City, brother: Sam Gray, of High Point, NC., several nieces and nephews. A private graveside service and interment will be conducted in the Sweetwater Memorial Park with Rev. Denny Moore officiating. A celebration of Polly's life will be conducted at a later date when the mandates due to Covid19 are lifted. Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater, in charge of arrangements. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020