Clova Lewis
Knoxville - Clova Edwina Washam Lewis - age 85, passed into the presence of her Savior and Lord Jesus Christ, and was joyously greeted by the ever patient and love of her life "Bud" on Monday, October 26, 2020. She was a member of Cedar Lane United Methodist Church (formerly Faith UMC) and retired from the Knoxville Credit Bureau. She will be remembered always and forever for her kindness and unconditional love for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mom/Granny/Nanny, we will always love you whole, whole bunches! Clova Edwina was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Gaines O. (Bud) Lewis; parents, Horace Asbury Washam and Anna Keck Washam; and sister, Gwendolyn Bradley. Left to cherish her memory are children, Rebecca (Becky) Lewis, Crystal and son-in-law, Ken Cardwell, Odell and daughter-in-law, Sandra Lewis, and Danny and daughter-in-law, Teresa Lewis; daughter by choice, Terri Holder; loving grandchildren, Brandon (Lee) Lewis, Jeremy Lewis, Cody (Melissa) Lewis, Wesley Lewis, Ashlee (Josh) Hawkins, Lacy (Cody) Hudson, Caitlin Lewis, Nathan (Emily) Lewis; and very special great grandchildren, Caleb, Macie, Jaxson, Kaydence, Maxwell, Josephine, Bennett and Jett; step great grandchildren, Allison and Shawn; along with a host of wonderful nieces, nephews, cousins and friends! Special thanks to our family at Windsor Gardens Assisted Living who loved and lovingly cared for her the past 3 ½ years. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Richard Richter officiating. The family respectfully requests that everyone wear a mask. The service may be viewed securely on the Bridges Funeral Home website. Family and friends will meet 10:45 AM Saturday at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Claxton for an 11:00 AM graveside service and interment. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the choir fund at Cedar Lane United Methodist Church, 714 Cedar Lane, Knoxville, Tennessee 37912 as one of her favorite things to do was sing old gospel hymns. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com