|
|
Clyde A. Moore, Sr.
Knoxville - Clyde Armstrong Moore, Sr. was born on August 29, 1955 in Knoxville, Tennessee to Lavonia Moore and Melvin Tate. In 1958, his mother married the late Charles Lee Moore, who was a loving and devoted stepfather until his passing in 2007. Clyde departed this life on September 18, 2019 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.
He accepted Christ at an early age and was a lifelong member of Greater Warner Tabernacle AME Zion Church, where he served as a past Trustee Board member. Clyde was educated in the Knoxville public school system, graduating from Holston High School in 1973. He earned an Associate Degree from the Technology of Engineering School and was employed as an Engineering Associate at Knoxville Utilities Boards (KUB) for 42 years.
Clyde was a dedicated and devoted pillar in the Carter community. He began coaching middle school football at Carter in 1995, then coached on the high school team from 1998 until his untimely death. As the Assistant Coach, he coached the defensive line, whom he referred to as the "Nasty Dogs." Clyde's career spanned decades and several generations, coaching his son and grandson, who began coaching with him this season.
Clyde was united in marriage in 1977 to Valentina Faye Chesney and to their union two children were born: Talesha and Clyde, Jr.
Clyde was preceded in death by his father, Charles Lee Moore; brother, Wendell (Chuckie) Tate; father-in-law, Paul Henry Chesney; grandparents: Everett & Eula Moore, Roosevelt & Lille Driscol, and Theodore & Beulah Tate; and special aunt, LaFreda Odom.
Clyde leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife, Valentina Chesney Moore; his mother, Lavonia Moore; father, Melvin (Mary) Tate; mother-in-law, Almeta Chesney; his daughter, Talesha (Brandon) Littlejohn; son, Clyde (Whitney) Moore, Jr.; devoted grandson, Davontae Moore; and grandchildren: Jonathan & Serenity Littlejohn and Hudson & Henry Moore; six sisters: Chriscilla Moore, Candace (Terance) Washington, Vanessa Smith, Vanessa "Peaches" Tate, Kristy Tate and Beverly Moore; one brother, Gregory Tate; sisters-in-law: Lula (William) Chesney-Young, Cassie (James) Bowie and Paulette Bowie; and a host of other family and special friends too numerous to name.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 3-5 PM at Greater Warner Tabernacle AME Zion Church [3800 Martin Luther King Jr., Avenue, Knoxville] with the funeral service to follow. The final resting place will at Sherwood Memorial Gardens [3176 Airport Hwy, Alcoa] on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 1 PM. A white dove release will conclude the services.
Donations can be made to the Carter High School Football Booster Club.
Arrangements made with integrity by UNITY MORTUARY. Mr. Moore's guestbook can be signed online at www.unitymortuary.com and www.legacy.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 21, 2019