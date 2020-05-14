|
|
Clyde Brooks
Powell - Brooks, Clyde 86 of Powell, TN went to be with the Lord Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Clyde was a devoted family man with an infectious laugh. He loved the Lord and was a longtime member of Lakeview Baptist Church. Clyde was a proud Korean War Veteran serving in the United States Army. He owned and operated Metro Heating and Air for 26 years and was the previous owner of Brooks Heating and Air for 40 years. Clyde was preceded in death by parents, Isaac and Ruth Brooks; brothers, Herbert and Robert Brooks; son-in-law, Jerry Day; daughter-in-law, Angie Brooks; grandson, Justin Meadows. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years; Delores Brooks; children, Linda (Dan) Whitaker, Judy (Ronnie) Meadows, Alice Day, Billy Brooks, Patricia (Michael) Cox, Terry (Jana) Brooks; 9 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Lee, Margaret Wallace, Betty Cooper; nieces, nephews and a host of additional family. The family would like to thank UT Hospice and the nurses on 6th floor East of UT Medical Center for their exceptional care. Family and friends are welcome to come Sunday, May 17th between 4-7pm to pay their respects at their convenience. Due to the pandemic, a private service will be held with burial at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Rev. Donnie Ownby to officiate. Clyde's children will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Alzheimer's Tennessee at www.alztennessee.org.
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W. Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37918 (865) 689-8888 www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 14 to May 16, 2020