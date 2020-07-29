Clyde Edward McCarty Jr.Knoxville - Clyde Edward McCarty Jr, age 62, of Knoxville, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday morning, July 28, 2020.Clyde (Eddie) was dearly loved by those who knew him. He loved the outdoors and was a story writer. He served in the U S Army and was a person of faith.Clyde is preceded in death by his parents, Rosie Bell McCarty and Clyde Edward McCartyHe is survived by his sons, Michael Edward McCarty and Clyde Edward McCarty III; daughter, Starla Michelle McCarty; one grandson; sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Ronald Brock.A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 2nd at Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel with Chaplain Adam Tilson officiating.Graveside services with full military honors conferred by the East Tennessee Veteran's Honor Guard will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday August 3, at the the East Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery and will be limited to family only.