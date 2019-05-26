Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:45 PM
Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Clyde Ricketts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clyde Elmer Ricketts

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clyde Elmer Ricketts Obituary
Clyde Elmer Ricketts

Knoxville, TN

Clyde Elmer Ricketts age 81 of Knoxville, passed away May 23, 2019. Member of Trinity Baptist Church. Preceded in death by wife of 53 years, Mary Lou Ricketts. Survived by daughters, Cynthia (Benny) Reed and Kimberly (Robert) Stephens; grandsons, Scott Reed, James Dial and Brian Reed; great-grandson, Mason Reed; brother, Robert Ricketts; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 11am-1pm Tuesday at Weaver's Chapel with the service to follow at 1 pm. Rev. David Stooksbury officiating. Family and friends will meet at 2:45 pm Tuesday at Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery for a 3 pm interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to U.T. Hospice. Condolences may be left at

www.weaverfuneralservices.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 26 to May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now