Clyde Elmer Ricketts
Knoxville, TN
Clyde Elmer Ricketts age 81 of Knoxville, passed away May 23, 2019. Member of Trinity Baptist Church. Preceded in death by wife of 53 years, Mary Lou Ricketts. Survived by daughters, Cynthia (Benny) Reed and Kimberly (Robert) Stephens; grandsons, Scott Reed, James Dial and Brian Reed; great-grandson, Mason Reed; brother, Robert Ricketts; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 11am-1pm Tuesday at Weaver's Chapel with the service to follow at 1 pm. Rev. David Stooksbury officiating. Family and friends will meet at 2:45 pm Tuesday at Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery for a 3 pm interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to U.T. Hospice. Condolences may be left at
www.weaverfuneralservices.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 26 to May 27, 2019