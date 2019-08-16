|
Clyde Fritz
Ball Camp Community Knoxville - Clyde Edward Fritz, age 89, of the Ball Camp Community Knoxville passed away Wednesday morning, August 14, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center.
Clyde was a member of Ball Camp Baptist Church and Beaver Ridge Lodge # 366 F&AM. He retired as an electrician from ORNL. He was a veteran of the Korean War serving with the U S Marine Corp and was wounded in action.
Clyde is preceded in death by his wife, Louetta Dukes Fritz; parents, Clyde M. Fritz and Sarah Cardwell Fritz; several brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Sherry and Ronald Drain of Karns; son, Eddie Fritz of Knoxville; grandchildren, Brandy (Ryan) Hile, Christie Fritz and Nicole Fritz; great grandchildren, Kenley Lou Hile, Hayes Hile, Cole Fritz and Hadley Hartley; sister, Connie Dove; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel with a Celebration of Life to follow at 2 p.m. with Dr. Alan Smith officiating.
Interment will follow in Highland Memorial Cemetery with full military honors conferred by the U S Marine Corp and the East Tennessee Veteran's Honor Guard.
Click Funeral Home, 9020 Middlebrook Pike is serving the Fritz family. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019