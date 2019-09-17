|
|
Clyde Jenkins
Knoxville - Clyde Romines Jenkins, 89 years old, went to be with the Lord, Friday, September 13, 2019.
Preceded in death by wife Lorena Jenkins, daughter Peggy Ramsey, son Danny Wayne Jenkins, daughter Dixie Jenkins, great granddaughter Kayla Foster, great grandson Jordan Wayne Jenkins.
He leaves behind his current wife Gemma Jenkins, son David Kyle "Bud" Jenkins and wife Sheila, son-in-law Michael Ramsey, several grand and great grandchildren. He is also survived by brother Raymond Jenkins, several nieces and nephews.
He was a Great Man of God, of the Baptist Faith, a member of Timothy Street Baptist Church, and retired from the City of Knoxville after 25 years of service. Clyde was blessed with his loving wife Gemma for 26 years and her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 5-7pm with a service to follow at 7pm at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37919. Family and friends will meet at 10:30am on Wednesday for an 11:00am interment service at Berry Highland Memorial. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37919
www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 17, 2019