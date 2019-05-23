Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Calling hours
Friday, May 24, 2019
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Fourth United Presbyterian Church
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
6:30 PM
Fourth United Presbyterian Church
Interment
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Olive Cemetery
Clyde Lamont Young Obituary
Clyde Lamont Young

Knoxville, TN

Clyde Lamont Young, born August 27, 1957 went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Sunday May 19. 2019.

Preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Rosa Young; mother-in-law, Lillie May Johnson, brother, Nino Young, brothers-in-law, Noah Thompson and James Edward.

Survivors: loving and devoted wife of 21 years, Dorothy; daughters, Caira and Javonda; step-daughters, Ishrael and Ejhara;step-son, Patrick; brothers, Franklin (Debbie) Young and Allen (Teresa) Young and Walter Young; sisters, Rosemary Thompson and Patricia Edwards; numerous family and friends.

Family will receive friends, 5:30-6:30 pm, May 24, 2019 ;funeral service, 6:30 p.m., at Fourth United Presbyterian Church, Rev Liz Peterson, Eulogist.

Interment, Mount Olive Cemetery, Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 23, 2019
