Clyde Lamont Young
Knoxville, TN
Clyde Lamont Young, born August 27, 1957 went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Sunday May 19. 2019.
Preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Rosa Young; mother-in-law, Lillie May Johnson, brother, Nino Young, brothers-in-law, Noah Thompson and James Edward.
Survivors: loving and devoted wife of 21 years, Dorothy; daughters, Caira and Javonda; step-daughters, Ishrael and Ejhara;step-son, Patrick; brothers, Franklin (Debbie) Young and Allen (Teresa) Young and Walter Young; sisters, Rosemary Thompson and Patricia Edwards; numerous family and friends.
Family will receive friends, 5:30-6:30 pm, May 24, 2019 ;funeral service, 6:30 p.m., at Fourth United Presbyterian Church, Rev Liz Peterson, Eulogist.
Interment, Mount Olive Cemetery, Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 23, 2019