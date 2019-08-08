Services
Clyde "Bubba" Mauldin Iii

Clyde "Bubba" Mauldin Iii Obituary
Clyde "Bubba" Mauldin III

Powell - Clyde "Bubba" Mauldin III, age 55, of Powell, TN, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 2, 2019 at home. He was a skilled electrician and handy man. He loved music and played several instruments and also had a love of nature and learning. Preceded in death by father, Clyde L. Mauldin II. Survived by mother, Diane Mauldin; daughter, Christina "Nikki" Mauldin-Ruedin and husband Craig; step-daughter, Michelle Thomas-Wood; sisters, Christy Large and husband Melvin, and Rhonda Washington; nieces and nephews, Megan Burris, Austin Washington, Eli Washington, and Maddie Washington; several aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family will receive friends 5 - 7 pm Friday with the funeral to follow at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive. Rev. Rick Phipps officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley, www.humanesocietytennessee.org. In honor of Bubba feel free to dress comfortably and wear your favorite band t-shirt. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 8, 2019
