Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fountain City Lion's Club
5345 N Broadway St
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Clyde Rolen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clyde Nathan Rolen Jr.


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clyde Nathan Rolen Jr. Obituary
Clyde Nathan Rolen, Jr.

Knoxville - Clyde Nathan Rolen, Jr., 74, of Knoxville passed away on July 23, 2019 in Plant City, FL. Born in Knoxville, TN on 3-26-45 - oldest child of Clyde Nathan Rolen, Sr. and Volta Huffaker Rolen. Nathan is preceded in death by his parents, brother Carl Rolen, and sister Jean Snavely.

Nathan is survived by his wife, Lennis, son, Christopher (Cynthia) and grandson Cohen Rolen. He is also survived by his sister Marty Calfee (Gary), sister-in-law Rhonda Rolen, sister-in-law Diana McDaniel, nieces, nephews and many close friends.

Mr. Rolen was raised in the Baptist Church and was a graduate of West High School in Knoxville, TN. Nathan was married to Lennis McDaniel on August 2, 1971. They were married for 48 years.

A celebration of Nathan's life will be held Friday, August 2nd at Fountain City Lion's Club, 5345 N Broadway St, Knoxville, TN 37928 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clyde's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.