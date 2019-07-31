|
|
Clyde Nathan Rolen, Jr.
Knoxville - Clyde Nathan Rolen, Jr., 74, of Knoxville passed away on July 23, 2019 in Plant City, FL. Born in Knoxville, TN on 3-26-45 - oldest child of Clyde Nathan Rolen, Sr. and Volta Huffaker Rolen. Nathan is preceded in death by his parents, brother Carl Rolen, and sister Jean Snavely.
Nathan is survived by his wife, Lennis, son, Christopher (Cynthia) and grandson Cohen Rolen. He is also survived by his sister Marty Calfee (Gary), sister-in-law Rhonda Rolen, sister-in-law Diana McDaniel, nieces, nephews and many close friends.
Mr. Rolen was raised in the Baptist Church and was a graduate of West High School in Knoxville, TN. Nathan was married to Lennis McDaniel on August 2, 1971. They were married for 48 years.
A celebration of Nathan's life will be held Friday, August 2nd at Fountain City Lion's Club, 5345 N Broadway St, Knoxville, TN 37928 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 31, 2019