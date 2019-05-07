Services
CLYDE PRESTON LINDSEY, age 92, of the Dumplin Community went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at his residence. Clyde served in the United States Air force and was a member of the Kodak Masonic Lodge and Eastern Star. He was baptized in the Dumplin Creek at the age of 11 yrs and was the longest standing member of Dumplin Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his parents Albert and Molly Lindsey; siblings, Lissie, Lola, Carl, Flora Mae, and his daughter Jenny Lindsey Bullis. He is survived by his wife of 61.5 years, Mildred Cate Lindsey; his son, Gary Lindsey; Son-In-Law, John Bullis; grandchildren, John (Christy) Ailey, Amanda Pruitt, Leslie (Wayne) Ferguson, Jason (Darla) Ailey, and Haley Lindsey; 8 grandchildren and 4 step great grandchildren. A visitation at Dumplin Baptist Church will be held Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm and the funeral service to follow at 7:00 pm with Reverend Don McEntire and Reverend Donnie De La Cruz officiating. The graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11:00 am at Jefferson Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home, Dandridge, Tennessee.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 7, 2019
