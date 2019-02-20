|
Clyde R. Breeding
Johnson City, TN
Mr. Clyde Ross Breeding age 95 of Johnson City formally of Tazewell was born August 8, 1923 and passed away February 17, 2019 at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center in Mountain Home, TN. Clyde served four terms which was 16 years as Claiborne County Commissioner. He was a WWII veteran and served during Pearl Harbor. Clyde graduated from Claiborne High School in May 14, 1943. He became a Christian in his later years and was baptized in the Clinch River. He enjoyed reading his Bible. He is preceded in death by his: Parents: Everett and Maude (Fugate) Breeding Wife of 57 years: Betty (Herrington) Breeding Brothers: Albert Breeding Bill Breeding He is survived by his:
Nephews: Bill Breeding Jr. James B. Breeding And A host of many other loving relatives and friends. The Family will have a memorial service with full military honors Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11 AM in the Irish Cemetery with Rev. Eddie Overholt officiating. ~Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family~
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019