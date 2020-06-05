Clyde Rayfield
Lenoir City - Clyde Samuel Rayfield, age 84, lifelong resident of Lenoir City, TN was called home to meet our Lord on Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020. Clyde was born January 29th, 1936 to Mary and Charlie Rayfield in a farmhouse in Anderson County. Clyde was a 1955 graduate of Lenoir City High School and he retired from "Yale in town" in Lenoir City after over 30 years. Clyde was a Private First Class in the United States Army Reserves from 1957-1963.
Most notably, Clyde is remembered as the foundation and rock of his family, having dedicated his entire life to his family and his role as a husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Clyde's heart and spirit was, and always will be, in his beloved vegetable gardens at "the mouth" of Happy Hollow road as he always referred to his homeplace; he had a farmer's spirit and his vegetables brought him great joy. The Happy Hollow community will remember him as the gentle farmer who could always be seen working in his gardens.
Clyde was active for many years at Pleasant Hill Baptist and Friendship Baptist churches where he will forever be fondly remembered for his exceptional ability to reach out and touch others. Everyone who knew Clyde or ever met him, loved him. He loved telling stories and could make you laugh for hours.
Clyde loved and lived for precious time with his family and friends. He enjoyed working in his many gardens, mowing his yard, working on his tractor at the farm, watching sports, selling his vegetables, visiting everyone around town, and feeding peanut butter on crackers to Carl (a tiny little dog that made him laugh). Most of all, Clyde enjoyed fellowship, talking to people about the Lord, and guiding them to lead a true life.
Clyde was preceded in death by his wife, Carol June Rayfield; father and mother, Mary and Charlie Rayfield; sister, Reba Cusick; brother, Ed Rayfield.
Clyde will be lovingly remembered by his family; Son, Bradley Clyde Rayfield; Daughter, Robyn Lynne Blanton; Sister, Jean Duff; and special family friend Rachel Chatfield.
Clyde will also be forever cherished by his grandchildren: Barry Nolan Blanton, Jr. (wife, Christina), Joshua Brandon Blanton, Brittany Amber Guinn (husband, Brad), and Bradley Clyde Rayfield, II (wife, Lisa); great-grandchildren: Maci, Grayson, and Noah Guinn; and Beau Blanton.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, June 7th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Jimmy Riner and Rev. Glenn Gamble officiating. Interment will be in the Loudon County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers are Barry Blanton Jr., Joshua Blanton, Bradley Rayfield, Brad Guinn, Doug Rayfield, and Barry Cusick. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Lenoir City - Clyde Samuel Rayfield, age 84, lifelong resident of Lenoir City, TN was called home to meet our Lord on Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020. Clyde was born January 29th, 1936 to Mary and Charlie Rayfield in a farmhouse in Anderson County. Clyde was a 1955 graduate of Lenoir City High School and he retired from "Yale in town" in Lenoir City after over 30 years. Clyde was a Private First Class in the United States Army Reserves from 1957-1963.
Most notably, Clyde is remembered as the foundation and rock of his family, having dedicated his entire life to his family and his role as a husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Clyde's heart and spirit was, and always will be, in his beloved vegetable gardens at "the mouth" of Happy Hollow road as he always referred to his homeplace; he had a farmer's spirit and his vegetables brought him great joy. The Happy Hollow community will remember him as the gentle farmer who could always be seen working in his gardens.
Clyde was active for many years at Pleasant Hill Baptist and Friendship Baptist churches where he will forever be fondly remembered for his exceptional ability to reach out and touch others. Everyone who knew Clyde or ever met him, loved him. He loved telling stories and could make you laugh for hours.
Clyde loved and lived for precious time with his family and friends. He enjoyed working in his many gardens, mowing his yard, working on his tractor at the farm, watching sports, selling his vegetables, visiting everyone around town, and feeding peanut butter on crackers to Carl (a tiny little dog that made him laugh). Most of all, Clyde enjoyed fellowship, talking to people about the Lord, and guiding them to lead a true life.
Clyde was preceded in death by his wife, Carol June Rayfield; father and mother, Mary and Charlie Rayfield; sister, Reba Cusick; brother, Ed Rayfield.
Clyde will be lovingly remembered by his family; Son, Bradley Clyde Rayfield; Daughter, Robyn Lynne Blanton; Sister, Jean Duff; and special family friend Rachel Chatfield.
Clyde will also be forever cherished by his grandchildren: Barry Nolan Blanton, Jr. (wife, Christina), Joshua Brandon Blanton, Brittany Amber Guinn (husband, Brad), and Bradley Clyde Rayfield, II (wife, Lisa); great-grandchildren: Maci, Grayson, and Noah Guinn; and Beau Blanton.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, June 7th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Jimmy Riner and Rev. Glenn Gamble officiating. Interment will be in the Loudon County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers are Barry Blanton Jr., Joshua Blanton, Bradley Rayfield, Brad Guinn, Doug Rayfield, and Barry Cusick. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.