Clyde W. Finch
Sevierville - Clyde W. Finch, age 98 of Sevierville, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020. Clyde was a member of Middlebrook Pike United Methodist Church in Knoxville. He was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Maude Finch, wife of 63 years Judy Finch, daughter Sue Finch Moore, brother Harold Finch (Kay), sisters Jane Finch Jones (Sam) , Lillie "Jill" Finch Clement (Herman) and JoAnn Finch Stambach.He is survived by his daughter Jill Click (Ron), grandchildren Patton Moore (Elaine), Erin Moore (Katy), Julie Moore, Christopher Click (Aldorn), great-grandchildren Jay Moore, Leah Moore, Race Moore, Betsy Moore.Memorial donations may be made to Middlebrook Pike United Methodist Church, 7234 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN 37909.Due to current circumstances and social distance guidelines a service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020