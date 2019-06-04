|
Clyde "Pete" Wesley Craven
Oak Ridge - Clyde (Pete) Wesley Craven, 84 years young, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother in Christ, dear friend, mentor, entrepreneur, builder of houses, proud supporter of Oak Ridge and member of Central Baptist Church since 1947, joined his beloved Wanda in Heaven on June 2, 2019. In addition to his wife and parents, Clyde Wesley Craven and Ruby Glosson Craven, Pete was preceded in death by siblings, Susan Keith Whatley, Jack and Timothy Craven and Chris Shultz. He was born in Gibsonville, NC, in 1934; he was eldest of 10 children and his family moved to Oak Ridge in 1943. He graduated from ORHS in 1952. He married his best friend and ORHS sweetheart, Wanda Parrett on June 14, 1952. Pete proudly served the U.S. Air Force from 1954 to 1957 as an Intelligence Officer with the rank of S/Sgt. He and Wanda were blessed with 3 children, Vicky Lynn Scruggs (Jerry) and Cheryl Ann Graham (Richard); his son, Michael Anthony, died as an infant in 1963. Pete attended UT and graduated with honors in 1964 with a PHD in nuclear engineering. He taught at UT for one year before going to work at ORNL. Pete was asked to begin the Oak Ridge office of SAIC in 1975, which he grew to more than 200 employees. He then began Integrated Computer Systems in 1987, which led to the creation of AllMeds, Inc. in 1997. So many lives touched and many people encouraged through the years; always busy supporting many organizations, but he was ever mindful of 'family first'. Pete leaves his 2 daughters and 7 grandchildren, Seth Graham (Beth), Joshua Graham (Julie), Melissa Graham New (Curtis), Jordan Graham, Alex Graham, Shannon Scruggs Collins (Chad), Travis Scruggs, and 7 great grandchildren, along with siblings, Pat Boggess, Nancy Fears, David Craven, Judy Wrasman and Ayana Craven. The family will receive friends at Central Baptist Church Oak Ridge from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Thursday, June 6, 2019, with a celebration of life to follow at 7pm with Brother Blake Estes officiating. A private graveside service will be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. So many people to thank for your love and support. May God bless you all! A special thanks to Dad's sister, Nancy Jane Fears, who continues to be such an important part of our lives and we love her dearly! Caregivers from Amedisys (Lorraine) and Always Best Care are appreciated! In lieu of flowers, donations to Central Baptist Caring Center or in honor of his memory would be a blessing. Weatherford Mortuary (www.weatherfordmortuary.com) is handling arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 4, 2019