CMSGT (RET) Walter D. McLain
Knoxville - CMSGT (RET) Walter D. McLain, 79 of Knoxville passed from this world on August 16, due to complications after surgery.
He is survived by his wife Carolyn, his daughter Shannon, his daughter Kelly and her husband Brian, granddaughters Lauren and Emily of San Antonio. His brother Gary and his wife Linda and his niece and nephews of Oak Ridge.
He is preceded in death by his parents Calvin and Frances of Oak Ridge.
Walt served his country with great pride and honor in the USAF from 1962 - 1991. Walt was a trail blazer, leader and educator. He received many awards and recognition for his service and contributions to the USAF. He was known for his no nonsense approach and his quick wit.
During his retirement years he enjoyed time with his family and sitting on the back porch listening to a ball game, race or to old time radio. He enjoyed nature and taking many pictures of the seasonal changes through the year.
Funeral service will be held on Friday at 11:30 a.m. at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 East Gov John Sevier Highway with Rev. Don Thomas officiating. Full military honors will be conferred by the United States Air Force.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019