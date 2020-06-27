Coach Carroll Smith
Knoxville - Carroll Hayden Smith, 86, of Knoxville, TN passed away June 23, 2020, at home where he longed to be after spending over 2 months in the hospital and two rehab facilities, separated from loved ones because of the Covid-19 lockdown. The isolation, no doubt, further added to his physical decline.
Carroll dedicated his life to teaching at the high school and community college levels, but he is best known in the East Tennessee area for his success as a men's basketball coach where he mentored hundreds of young men through his 37 years of coaching and teaching.
His first job as a young man was coaching at Holston High School (1959-1972) where he built a renowned basketball program with 11 of 13 teams reaching district semi-finals or better.
In 1972, he went to Oak Ridge High School (1972-1979). While there, he published a book, The 1-2-2 Offense for Winning Basketball. Later in the mid-90s, he wrote and produced a basketball video for children, Basketball Shooting Drills. During the years at Holston and Oak Ridge, Carroll coached son Rick in basketball and daughter Robin in tennis.
In 1979 he went to Roane State Community College where he taught, coached and was Athletic Director and Chairman of the physical education department.
His teams' accomplishments included 13 District Championships, 4 Regional Championships, 2 Sub-State Championships, and State Runner-up in a heartbreaking triple overtime loss to Alcoa. Five of his last 8 years as a high school coach, his teams made it to Sub-State competition. His career record was 550 wins.
At all three schools he was Coach of the Year; in 1972 he was East All Star Coach. He was President of KIL coaches 6 years and served as Secretary-Treasurer and Vice President of TN. Junior College Athletic Association, and was inducted into the Knoxville Interscholastic League Hall of Fame.
He was the first in the area to start hosting basketball camps for teams and for boys and girls and later held camps at Oak Ridge, Roane State, and Halls High School.
His primary goals for his players at all 3 schools were to strive for academic excellence and become a community leader for youth. For his Roane State players, he wanted them to complete their college education. He was especially proud of the 1992 team when all 8 sophomores went on to get 4 year degrees after their two years at Roane State.
Besides the countless students who loved and respected Carroll through the years, his legacy lives on through grandsons, Brad and Brandon Smith who both coach basketball in the Atlanta area. Carroll was also immensely proud of his other grandsons, Brian and Jeff Sells, commissioned officers in the US Army attaining the rank of Captain. Brian currently serves as an Army Ranger.
Thirty-two years ago when Carroll and Charlotte married, Carroll took on the new role of step-father to 3 young boys. But who was better qualified for guiding them into responsible adulthood than someone who devoted his life to young men? He became involved in their sports, serving as President of the Football and Soccer Boosters Clubs at Halls High School and directing basketball camps there.
During this second phase of his life, Carroll also discovered a softer side when he was captivated by a tiny rescued kitten who chose him as her protector. That was the beginning of loving all the dogs and cats that were lucky enough to come to the Smith home. For years, he even made daily breakfast runs to McDonald's with dogs Buddy and Max.
Carroll was born in Hitchita, OK., graduated from Okmulgee High School and Oklahoma Baptist University where he played basketball (1956-58). He received his master's degree from UT Knoxville. Carroll was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church and, until the age of 84, played tennis at Cedar Bluff Racquet Club. He was a proud US veteran of the Korean War serving as border patrol in Germany.
He was preceded in death by parents, Carl and Cleo Smith; brother, Larry (Pat) Smith.
Carroll is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Charlotte Smith; children, Rick (Kim) Smith, Robin (Ray) Sells; step sons, Jason Teague, Justin (Sofie) Teague, Preston (Ashley) Teague; grandchildren, Brad (Tyler) Smith, Brandon (Bethany) Smith, CPT Brian (MJR Carley) Sells, Jeff Sells, Natalie Teague; great grandchildren, Wilson, Maverick, Leighton and Eason Smith; sister, Karla Kay (Don) Best; several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at Amedisys Hospice for their exceptional care.
Family will receive friends Tuesday, June 30th from 5-7pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home with funeral service following at 7pm. Rev. Alan Price officiating. Burial will take place Wednesday, July 1st at 9:30am at the East Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery on Gov. John Sevier Highway. The funeral service will be streamed live on Facebook from the Berry Lynnhurst Facebook page at 7:00pm est or can be viewed later. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Beaver Dam Baptist Church, 4328 East Emory Road Knoxville, TN 37938, or to an animal rescue group.
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home
