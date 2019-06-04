Services
Vaughn Funeral Home - Spring City
150 New Lake Road P.O. Box 129
Spring City, TN 37381
(423) 365-5221
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Wolf Creek Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Wolf Creek Baptist Church
Coach Jim Jackson Obituary
Coach Jim Jackson

Spring City - Coach Jim Jackson, 77, died Sunday, June 2, 2019 at his home.

A lifetime resident of Spring City, Jim was the son of the late Todd P. and Mary Smith Jackson. He was a graduate of Spring City High School and the University of Tennessee. Jim was a farmer and a lifetime member of the F.F.A. He coached football and basketball during his teaching career with the Rhea County Department of Education. Jim worked for TVA as a public safety officer until he went back to the Spring City Middle School to teach until his retirement.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Pat Higdon Jackson of Spring City, children Cheryl (Garland) McClendon and Todd (Justina) Jackson both of Spring City, and grandchildren Coty and Jacob Matthew and Jase and Emily Jackson.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 3:00 pm at the Wolf Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Shane Johnston, Rev. Paul Forgey and Rev. Rusty Revis officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pat Summitt Foundation, 520 W. Summit Hill Drive, Suite 101, Knoxville, TN 37902 or patsummitt.org.

Vaughn Funeral Home, Spring City is in charge of arrangements. Please visit our website www.vaughn-funeral-home.com to share memories and condolences with the family of Coach Jim Jackson.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 4, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
