|
|
Coach Ollie Keller
Maryville, TN
Coach Ollie Keller of Fairhope, Alabama and Honorary Mayor of Scratch Ankle, Tennessee died on April 21, 2019 at the age of 90 peacefully in his home. Coach Keller was one of Blount County (Maryville), Tennessee's most outstanding figures in athletics and community service. After service in the Air Force, Ollie played on the University of Tennessee National Championship football team of 1951 and attended Memphis State University where he obtained his master's degree, played on the basketball team and was named Little All-American in football following graduation. Ollie began a long and distinguished career in education and coaching. Stops along the way included Halls (TN) High School, Maryville High School, Memphis Catholic High School, Iowa State University, Memphis State University, Northeast Louisiana University, Colorado State University, and Bay High School (Panama City, FL). Educational endeavors included serving as Assistant Principal at Brentwood High School (TN), Principal at Fairview Middle School (TN), and Bay County School System Athletic Coordinator (FL). Ollie worked in the state government of Tennessee as Assistant Commissioner of the Department of Conservation and as Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Environment and Conservation. His sports career earned him an induction into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame, Memphis State University Hall of Fame and into the initial class of the Blount County Sports Hall of Fame. All amazing for a shy ole barefoot boy from Six Mile who just happened to throw a football pretty well. Ollie's life included the competitiveness of athletics but also lifelong contributions to society through integrity, courage and loyalty. Ollie loved poetry and literature. He considered himself a self-styled philosopher. Ollie is survived by son Kevin Keller (Nashville, TN), daughters Katie Tonore of (Hattiesburg, MS) Jennifer Tonore (Fairhope, AL), Lucy Moore (Fairhope, AL), Sister Jeanette Keller Grinstead (Seymour, TN) along with thirteen grandchildren and twenty-three great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Dottie, brothers and sisters Ershel Keller, Daniel Keller, Helen Rogers, and Imogene Wheeler. Funeral Services will be held in Knoxville, Tennessee at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Saturday April 27 with mass at 1:00 pm and the burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Rose Mortuary Funeral Home in Knoxville, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Ollie Keller Leadership Scholarship to help other young aspiring students and athletes via Katie Tonore (103 Silver Point Hattiesburg, MS 39402 / cell: 601-941-7576 / email: [email protected]). It takes a minute to find a special person, an hour to appreciate them, but an entire lifetime to forget them. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2019