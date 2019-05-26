|
|
Col. (Retired) James Franklin McCorkle
Dandridge, TN
COL (Retired) James Franklin McCorkle, age 89, of Dandridge, TN passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019. He graduated from Knoxville High School in 1948 and U.T. Knoxville in 1952. Mr. McCorkle is a member of Peace Freewill Baptist Church of Morristown. Mr. McCorkle served his country in the Navy Reserve, U.S. Air Force and the Air Force National Guard. Mr. McCorkle retired from AT&T as an electrical engineer with 35 years of service. His hobbies were wood working and genealogical research. He was involved many years in church ministries and served on the Board of Directors with World Reach. Mr. McCorkle was preceded in death by his parents: Henry Hal and Katherine Smith McCorkle; daughter Susan Scott and daughter-in-law Charlene McCorkle. Mr. McCorkle is survived by his wife Jerrye Ballenger McCorkle, son: LTC (RET) Greg McCorkle, daughters Julia Johnson (Steve), Lisa Woodall (Capt (RET) William) , sister Nancy Lamarr, 11 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm Thursday, May 30, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Dr. Chris Dotson officiating. Family and friends will meet at 11:15 am Friday, May 31, 2019 at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier Hwy for an 11:30 am graveside service with Full Military Honors conducted by Veterans Honor Guard. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 26 to May 29, 2019