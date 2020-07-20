1/1
Colean (Turpin) Shows
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Colean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Colean Shows (Turpin)

Knoxville - Colean Shows (Turpin) age 95, of Knoxville, was peacefully taken home on July 19, 2020. She was finally released after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. Mother loved her Lord and served Him faithfully and cheerfully. Blessed with the spiritual gift of hospitality, her warm smile made everyone feel welcome whether at her home or church. She was a longtime member of Oakwood Baptist Church. Mother was a gifted seamstress, gardener, and cook. She was seldom idle and was happiest when serving others.

Preceded in death by her parents, Robert Pulley and Susie Jackson Pulley; 4 brothers; 4 sisters; husband of 44 years and the love of her life, Grover A. Shows; sons, Dale and Jim; daughter-in-law, Pat.

Survivors: daughters, Susan (Ted) Lambert, Carol (Greg Carr) Hayes; daughter-in-law, Janet; sister, Mary Sue Black; brother, Joe Pulley; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 4 great great-grandchildren.

The family greatly appreciates the loving care mother received from the Leuciuc family at L&L Guest Home and Grace Home care Manor. Their love and support has been an answered prayer.

In the time of the Covid 19 Pandemic, the family is planning a private graveside service and interment. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Colean's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 524-0331
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stevens Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Stevens Mortuary
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved