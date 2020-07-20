Colean Shows (Turpin)
Knoxville - Colean Shows (Turpin) age 95, of Knoxville, was peacefully taken home on July 19, 2020. She was finally released after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. Mother loved her Lord and served Him faithfully and cheerfully. Blessed with the spiritual gift of hospitality, her warm smile made everyone feel welcome whether at her home or church. She was a longtime member of Oakwood Baptist Church. Mother was a gifted seamstress, gardener, and cook. She was seldom idle and was happiest when serving others.
Preceded in death by her parents, Robert Pulley and Susie Jackson Pulley; 4 brothers; 4 sisters; husband of 44 years and the love of her life, Grover A. Shows; sons, Dale and Jim; daughter-in-law, Pat.
Survivors: daughters, Susan (Ted) Lambert, Carol (Greg Carr) Hayes; daughter-in-law, Janet; sister, Mary Sue Black; brother, Joe Pulley; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 4 great great-grandchildren.
The family greatly appreciates the loving care mother received from the Leuciuc family at L&L Guest Home and Grace Home care Manor. Their love and support has been an answered prayer.
In the time of the Covid 19 Pandemic, the family is planning a private graveside service and interment. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Colean's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com
.