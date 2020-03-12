|
|
Colleen Ann Decker
Knoxville - Colleen Ann Decker, age 85, of Knoxville, formerly of Staten Island, NY, Clinton, NJ, and Marathon, FL, went to be with the Lord early Tuesday morning, March 10, 2020.
Colleen was a member of All Saints Catholic Church. She was an avid gardener, traveler, and bargain hunter. She had a career working with numbers in payroll and accounting. She also worked at both Macy's and AT&T in NYC.
Colleen is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Richard Decker; son, Richard L. Decker; great-grandson, Ryan Jonathon Weeks; parents, Lawrence V. Fay and Ann C. Fay; and brother, Lawrence R. Fay.
She is survived by brothers, Fred and Joe Fay of NJ and NY; sister, Rosemary Lynch of Whiting, NJ; daughter, Lisa Bachman of New Market, TN; granddaughters, Amanda Bachman and Katie Bachman of Fort Pierce, FL, and Jennie Bachman of New Market, TN; great-grandchildren, Ariel Jacobson, Jaxson Weeks, and Atlas Jacobson, all of St. Lucie County, FL; as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 11:30-12:30 on Saturday at All Saints Catholic Church 620 N Cedar Bluff Rd, Knoxville, with a mass to follow at 12:30. There will also be a reception following the mass. The family asks that due to Lent, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to All Saints Catholic Church in memory of Colleen.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020