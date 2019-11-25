|
|
Colleen Davis
Knoxville - Colleen Maude Davis, 86 years old, passed away peacefully in her sleep, early Sunday morning November 24th, 2019. Preceded in death by Husband of 35 years Hobert Davis, parents Walt and Lillie Johnson and siblings June and Richard. Colleen is survived by her daughter Wilma Davis, sister-in-law Mary Johnson and many nieces and nephews and many friends and cousins. She was a devoted member of Kirk Hills Presbyterian Church for many years. She was deeply rooted in her faith and family. Colleen was an avid animal lover and reader. Her greatest joy in her life was being with her family and friends and her beloved cat Leia. The family will receive friends at Berry Lynnhurst Chapel, 2300 W. Adair Dr., Knoxville, Tennessee, 37918 Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 5pm-7pm with a Celebration of Life immediately following. Family and friends will meet Friday, November 29, 2019 at 10:45am at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37919 for an 11am interment service. Friends may visit www.berrylynnhurstchaple.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019