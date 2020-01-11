Services
Knoxville - Colleen Francis Reagan went home to be with her Lord and Savior on January 8, 2020 in Mountain View, Missouri. She was born on April 1, 1923 and spent most of her life in Knoxville. She was a faithful wife to her husband for over 61 years. She was a loving mother to her four sons and a dear grandmother to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved children and taught Sunday School for about 40 years. She had a pleasant soprano voice and enjoyed singing the hymns of the faith. Colleen enjoyed the beauty of God's creation and especially liked planting flowers in the spring. Above all, she loved her Lord Jesus Christ and spent her life serving Him. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Melvin Reagan, an infant daughter, Mary Francis Reagan; two sons, Daniel Melvin Reagan and David Franklin Reagan; her brother, Gordon Francis; and her parents, Elmer and Augusta Francis. She is survived by two sons and their wives, Robert and Debbie Reagan of Summerville, MO and Randall and Pamela Reagan of Wise, Virginia; two daughters-in-law, Sharon Reagan of Knoxville and Ann Reagan Rogers of Corryton. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel with the funeral to follow at 7:00 pm. Rev T.G. Wille will be officiating the service. Family and friends will then gather at Meridian Cemetery on Sevierville Pike at 10:15 am on Wednesday for a 10:30 am interment. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020
