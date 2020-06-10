Colleen Stamps Thompson
Maryville - Colleen Stamps Thompson passed away on June 9, 2020, in Maryville, Tennessee, at the age of 86. Born on August 24, 1933 in Knoxville, Tennessee, Colleen graduated from the last class of Knoxville High School in 1951 and married Glenn Richard Thompson in 1954. They were devoted to each other for 66 years. While her children were growing up, she was very involved in both Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts and loved spending time in the mountains. She was the secretary at Fountain City Elementary School from 1974 until her retirement in 1987. Colleen was known for her expert sewing skills and beautiful needlework and was a member of the Knoxville Embroiders Guild. Her selfless service to others and sweet disposition will be missed by all who knew her. Colleen is survived by her husband, Glenn Richard Thompson, son Kevin Thompson (Sherrie), daughter Teresa Lange (Stephen); grandchildren: Brian Lange, Ingrid Lange and Delaney Thompson and sister Phyllis Crotzer. She was preceded in death by her parents Ollie Cook Stamps and Ira Hagood Stamps and brothers Gerald Stamps and Terrell Stamps. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Asbury Foundation, Attn: Jennifer LaRue, 911 Epworth Dr, Maryville, TN 37804. The family will receive friends at Rose Mortuary, 1421 N. Broadway, Knoxville, Tennessee, Friday, June 12 from 4:30 to 6 pm. Family and friends will gather at 12:45 pm Saturday, June 13 at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Knoxville, Tennessee for a 1:00 pm graveside service with Chaplain Bruce Farrant officiating. Online condolence may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.