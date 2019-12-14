|
Collin Robert Clayton
Knoxville - Collin Robert Clayton - age 20, of Knoxville went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 13, 2019. Collin was a member of Marbledale Baptist Church and was a package handler for UPS. Collin loved and loved hard. If you knew him, you knew his laugh. We are thankful for his salvation, and happy to know he is cracking jokes with Jesus right now. We will see you soon "Collie-Wollie". He is survived by his father and step-mother, Paul and Stacy Clayton; mother and step-father, Michelle and Neal Wolfenbarger; grandparents, Jim and Anita Clayton, Mike and Brenda Glenn, Debbie and Dale Peterson, Rick Wolfenbarger, and Tim Clark; brother, Lane Wolfenbarger; sister, Katie Clayton; aunts and uncles, Amy and David Clayton, Josh and Brooks Clayton, Brent and Rebecca Glenn, Nick and Amy Leach, Alisha Domermuth and Thomas Weekes, Craig and Treena Wolfenbarger, and Heather Clark; girlfriend, Madison Daniel; and an abundance of cousins, friends, and one bearded dragon Levi. The family will receive friends at Marbledale Baptist Church, 5935 Thorngrove Pike, Knoxville, TN 37914, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 5:00PM - 7:00PM with a celebration of life to follow at 7:00PM with Rev. Randy Troutman and Rev. Jim Clayton officiating. Family and friends will meet on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Bridges Funeral Home at 1:15PM to go in procession to Eastview Memorial Gardens for a 2:00PM graveside service. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Collin's memory to the , 212 S Peters Rd Ste 106, Knoxville, TN 37923. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019