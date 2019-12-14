Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Resources
More Obituaries for Collin Clayton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Collin Robert Clayton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Collin Robert Clayton Obituary
Collin Robert Clayton

Knoxville - Collin Robert Clayton - age 20, of Knoxville went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 13, 2019. Collin was a member of Marbledale Baptist Church and was a package handler for UPS. Collin loved and loved hard. If you knew him, you knew his laugh. We are thankful for his salvation, and happy to know he is cracking jokes with Jesus right now. We will see you soon "Collie-Wollie". He is survived by his father and step-mother, Paul and Stacy Clayton; mother and step-father, Michelle and Neal Wolfenbarger; grandparents, Jim and Anita Clayton, Mike and Brenda Glenn, Debbie and Dale Peterson, Rick Wolfenbarger, and Tim Clark; brother, Lane Wolfenbarger; sister, Katie Clayton; aunts and uncles, Amy and David Clayton, Josh and Brooks Clayton, Brent and Rebecca Glenn, Nick and Amy Leach, Alisha Domermuth and Thomas Weekes, Craig and Treena Wolfenbarger, and Heather Clark; girlfriend, Madison Daniel; and an abundance of cousins, friends, and one bearded dragon Levi. The family will receive friends at Marbledale Baptist Church, 5935 Thorngrove Pike, Knoxville, TN 37914, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 5:00PM - 7:00PM with a celebration of life to follow at 7:00PM with Rev. Randy Troutman and Rev. Jim Clayton officiating. Family and friends will meet on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Bridges Funeral Home at 1:15PM to go in procession to Eastview Memorial Gardens for a 2:00PM graveside service. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Collin's memory to the , 212 S Peters Rd Ste 106, Knoxville, TN 37923. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Collin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -