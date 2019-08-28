Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Tabernacle
6922 Seaver Drive
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Tabernacle
6922 Seaver Drive
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Bakers Forge Cemetery
2732 Demory Road
Lafollette, TN
View Map
Condy Britton Sharp Jr.

Condy Britton Sharp Jr. Obituary
Condy Britton Sharp, Jr.

Knoxville - Condy Britton Sharp, Jr. age 76 of Knoxville went to be with his Lord on Monday August 26, 2019, surrounded by family and friends after a long hard battle with cancer. He was a faithful member and deacon of Calvary Baptist Tabernacle for 50 years. He was retired from Cardinal Distribution Company. Condy proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps. Condy was preceded in death by parents, Condy and Marie Sharp, and infant granddaughter, Brianna Williford. He is survived by his loving wife of fifty-seven years, Thelma Sharp; daughter, Julie Sharpe; grandchildren, Brittni (Jacob) Kirshenbaum, James Sharpe, and John Sharpe, Jr.; brothers and sisters, Russell (Louise), Roy (Ernestine), Betty Lamb, Martha Douglas, Faye Crandell (Wally,) and a host nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Calvary Baptist Tabernacle (6922 Seaver Drive Knoxville, TN) from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Thursday August 29, 2019, with a service to follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Allen Johnson and Pastor Ed Parton officiating. Graveside services will be at 11:00 am Friday August 20, 2019, at Bakers Forge Cemetery (2732 Demory Road Lafollette, TN) with military honors presented by Campbell County Veterans Honor Guard. Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel in charge of arrangements. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
