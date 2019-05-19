|
|
Conley P. Whitmire, Jr.
Knoxville, TN
Conley Pete Whitmire, Jr., born to Conley Sr. and Hattie Whitman Whitmire on January 25, 1941, moved on to his heavenly home May 13, 2019.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served two tours in Vietnam. He served dutifully as Chief of Security at Saint Mary's Hospital until his retirement. Conley was a faithful member and Usher at Peace and Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church. What we all will remember most is Conley being a loving and devoted husband, dad, brother, uncle, cousin and friend.
Preceded in death by his wife, who he adored, Johnetta Whitmire; parents; siblings, Ivory, Gene Booker and Marlene Whitmire and great nephew, Dennis Littlejohn.
Survived by his loving daughters, Mia Conwell and Nichole (Dwight) Beasley; grandchildren, Matthew, Deja, Devland, Jayden and Danielle; devoted sister, Patricia Cox; nephews, Devery (Gail) Cox, Melvin Cox and Yancey Riddles; nieces, Deborah (Ronald) Inman, Denise Booker, Candace (Dwight) Cullom, Leslie Fair, LaShondra and Syeta Foster as well as a host of other family and friends too numerous to name.
Tuesday, May 21, 2019, the family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with service to follow at Peace and Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church, 1723 Washington Avenue, Knoxville, TN. Reverend John B. Jordan officiating. Interment will immediately follow at East TN Veterans Cemetery where military honors and a white dove release will conclude the service. Flowers may be delivered to the church the morning of the service. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 19, 2019