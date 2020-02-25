Services
1945 - 2020
Connie Brady Obituary
Knoxville - Connie Marie Brady, of Knoxville, passed away February 21, 2020. Preceded in death by father and mother, Joe C. Brady and Imogene Brady, brother Kyle C. Brady, and sister Martha Bailey. Survived by son Eddie Welch (Kimberly) and daughter Sunshine Hall, grandchildren; Hunter Hall, Abigail Marie Hall (Jonathan Gann), Sarah Caitlin Ashburn (Joseph), Matthew Cureton Welch, Kelci Lauren Loudermilk (Bram), Macy Nicole Welch, and Justin Edward Welch, great-grandchildren Rylen Hunter Hall and Jayme Welch, brothers Kenneth Brady (Gracie), George Brady (Pat), and David Brady (Linda.) Family will receive friends from 11:00 - 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 29, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with a service to follow at 1:00 PM, Pastor Bobby Lee officiating. Family and friends will process to Roseberry Cemetery for interment following the service. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 25 to Feb. 29, 2020
