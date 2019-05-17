Services
Connie Candida Fine, age 98, of Knoxville, TN, formerly of Conover, NC passed away early Tuesday morning, Mary 15, 2019.

Connie was born in 1921 in Brownsville, Texas to Segundo Cortes and Maria Gonzalez Cortes. She enjoyed a career at Mortgage and Trust in Houston, TX, advancing to Manager of the Credit Department. Connie and her husband, Arthur Fine, relocated to Conover, NC at the time of their retirement. After Arthur's death, Connie volunteered at Catawba Memorial Hospital for many years. She served as President of the Volunteers Association.

Connie was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Fine.

She is survived by her daughter, Ethel Mae Fine Durrant and husband, Bill Durrant; grandchildren, Donald Arthur Durrant of Knoxville, TN and Debra Ann Durrant Enright of Seville, Spain; great grandchildren, William J. Durrant, Patrick A. Durrant, Emelia Enright Durrant and Bruno Enright Durrant; great great grandson, Henry Alan Durrant.

A private Celebration of Life was held with Rev. Ann Robins officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 1001 Ebenezer Road, Knoxville, TN 37923.

Click Funeral Home and Cremations Middlebrook Chapel, 9020 Middlebrook Pike is serving the family of Connie Fine. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 17, 2019
