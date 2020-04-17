|
|
Connie Denise Roberts
Loudon - Connie Denise Roberts - age 62 of Loudon passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020. She enjoyed reading, writing, crafts and spending time with family and friends. Connie was a bright light in a dark world. She was always smiling.
Connie was preceded in death by her nephew, Jacob Auchey. She is survived by her parents, Bill and Freida Roberts; sister and brother-in-law, Cindy and Flynn Auchey; niece, Jessica Auchey all of Loudon; special cousins, Jan Bivens and Kathy Wilson; friends, Penny Stacy, Kaye Gagley and Mark Moore, along with many other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Friends may call at their convenience at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City from 12 noon until 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 18th. Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to TheButterflyFoundation.org ( A pediatric onoclogy research foundation) or . Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020