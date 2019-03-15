|
|
Connie E Richards
Knoxville, TN
Connie E. Richards, age 63 of Knoxville, went to her Heavenly home on March 13, 2019. She was a member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church. Connie worked for the University of Tennessee Medical Center for 32 years. She enjoyed working in her flower garden and spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by her father, Wayne Poe and mother, Vera Lois Poe.; grandson, Brandon Dykes; daughter in-law, Chandra Richards. Survivors include her son, Scotty Richards; granddaughter, Adrienne (Seth) Daniels; brother, Kenny (Vickie) Poe; sisters, Robin Jones, Rose Ann (Ray) Wilkerson, Verna Cox; special niece, Karen McClain; host of extended family. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the amazing staff of the U.T. Medical Center for taking such wonderful care of Connie. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 16th, from 1- 2:30 PM at Berry Highland South Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 2:30 PM with Rev. Charlie McNutt officiating. Entombment will immediately follow. Expressions of sympathy may be offered at www.berryhighlandsouth.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 15, 2019