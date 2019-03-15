Services
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 573-7300
For more information about
Connie Richards
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:30 PM
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Connie Richards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie E. Richards


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Connie E. Richards Obituary
Connie E Richards

Knoxville, TN

Connie E. Richards, age 63 of Knoxville, went to her Heavenly home on March 13, 2019. She was a member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church. Connie worked for the University of Tennessee Medical Center for 32 years. She enjoyed working in her flower garden and spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by her father, Wayne Poe and mother, Vera Lois Poe.; grandson, Brandon Dykes; daughter in-law, Chandra Richards. Survivors include her son, Scotty Richards; granddaughter, Adrienne (Seth) Daniels; brother, Kenny (Vickie) Poe; sisters, Robin Jones, Rose Ann (Ray) Wilkerson, Verna Cox; special niece, Karen McClain; host of extended family. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the amazing staff of the U.T. Medical Center for taking such wonderful care of Connie. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 16th, from 1- 2:30 PM at Berry Highland South Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 2:30 PM with Rev. Charlie McNutt officiating. Entombment will immediately follow. Expressions of sympathy may be offered at www.berryhighlandsouth.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now