Connie Gail Kitts

Connie Gail Kitts Obituary
Connie Gail Kitts

Knoxville, TN

Connie Gail Kitts, 63, of Knoxville passed away suddenly February 7th, 2019. She was born May 27th, 1955, in Knoxville, TN and is a graduate of Farragut High School. She is preceded in death by her mother Mary Ernestine Shelton and brother Michael Smith.

She is survived by her father Wayne Smit; three children, Michael, Austin, and Kayla Kitts; three grandchildren, Isaiah, Gabriel, and Ava Kitts and their mother, Amanda Hickman; and special friends Darrell Quarels and Melanie Rogers. She will be missed by many family members and friends.

A celebration of life service to be announced at a later date.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 14, 2019
