Connie Gail Kitts
Knoxville, TN
Connie Gail Kitts, 63, of Knoxville passed away suddenly February 7th, 2019. She was born May 27th, 1955, in Knoxville, TN and is a graduate of Farragut High School. She is preceded in death by her mother Mary Ernestine Shelton and brother Michael Smith.
She is survived by her father Wayne Smit; three children, Michael, Austin, and Kayla Kitts; three grandchildren, Isaiah, Gabriel, and Ava Kitts and their mother, Amanda Hickman; and special friends Darrell Quarels and Melanie Rogers. She will be missed by many family members and friends.
A celebration of life service to be announced at a later date.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 14, 2019