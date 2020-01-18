|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Connie H. Malarkey announces that she completed her life journey after a 6-year battle with lung cancer and more recent brain cancer on January 17, 2020, at the age of 76 years. Connie was born on September 22, 1943 in Nevada, Missouri to Harry Otis and Vivian Marie Havens. She graduated from Nevada High School in 1961. She moved to England in the fall of 1961 where her first son, Michael Ray Ferry was born. In 1963 she returned to the Unites States to Knoxville, Tennessee where her second son, Daniel Patrick Ferry was born in 1964. Knoxville has remained her home since that time. Connie was employed at Knoxville Utilities Board (KUB), The University of Tennessee, and the American Heart Association. In 1976 Connie began working in Oak Ridge at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory and later at the Y-12 plant. Connie retired in February 2010. She continued as a contractor for her working group until her death. Connie completed her undergraduate degree in Computer Science (Phi Beta Kappa) in 1986 from the University of Tennessee, and her Master's Degree in Industrial Engineering in 1992 also from UT. Connie married Michael Donovan Malarkey, Head Golf Coach at the University of Tennessee, in 1980. Connie was an active member of the American Association of University Women and the Executive Women Golf Association (now Ladies Professional Golf Association Amateurs). Connie held many Knoxville and Tennessee State offices and was the Web Master for AAUW of TN and EWGA. Connie enjoyed traveling and succeeded in traveling to all 50 states with additional travel to Canada, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, England, Scotland, and Ireland. Connie and Mike enjoyed The University of Tennessee sports with season tickets for football and men's and women's basketball as well as season tickets to the Clarence Brown Theater. Connie will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 40 years, Mike and her children, Ray Ferry (Nicolé) and Dan Ferry (Lauri). Connie will also be fondly remembered by her four grandchildren, Noah Ferry, Morgan Ferry, Nicole Chacin and Jonathan Weaver; by her three great-grandchildren Grayson, Owen and Charlotte Chacin. Connie will also be remembered by her sisters, Sandra Thomas of Nevada, Missouri and Marjorie Sites of Nevada, Missouri. Connie was predeceased in death by her parents Harry and Vivian Havens. A Celebration of Life Service in memory of Connie will be held on Saturday, January 25th at 5:00 pm., at the Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel at 6200 Kingston Pike in Knoxville, Tennessee, with The Rev. Nicolé Raddu Ferry officiating. A reception for remembering Connie will follow the service and all are welcome. Interment will follow in a private ceremony with the family at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at a later date. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Connie to The American Association of University Women by writing a check to AAUW and mail to AAUW c/o Barbara Mintz 8606 Lake Court Lane Knoxville, Tennessee 37923 or The 871 Weisgarber Rd, Knoxville, TN 37909. You are invited to leave condolences for the family at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 18 to Jan. 24, 2020