Sevierville - Connie Sue Howard, age 87, of Sevierville, passed away, Friday, February 7, 2020. Connie was a beloved member of Howard's View Baptist Church and the Jones Cove Community. She had a love for travel and adventure. She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Rebecca Howard; sisters, Kathleen Valentine, Hazel Huff, Bonnie Rue Marshall (her twin sister); brothers, Reid and William Howard; nephew, Danny Howard. She is survived by her nieces, Gale Rhea, Sharon Seaton, Janice Kent, Sherri Huff, Holly Marshall; nephews, Daryl and Steve Valentine, Michael Huff, Howard Marshall, Greg Plemons, David Howard; special great nieces, Kira and Jenna Myers; several other great nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sevier County Food Ministries, P.O. Box 6042, Sevierville, TN 37864 or to Caton's Chapel Volunteer Fire Department. A celebration of life service will be held 2 PM Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Howard's View Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Cremation arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020
