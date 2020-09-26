1/1
Connie Jo Miller
Connie Jo Miller

Moline, IL - Connie Jo Miller, 75, originally of Moline, IL, passed peacefully on 9/25/2020. Her life was rich in experience, and she was loved by so many good friends.

She is survived by her mother, Mary Jane Hinz of Phoenix, AZ, Gary Unferth of Knoxville, TN, and stepsiblings Dennis Hinz, Susan Hinz, Sally Scheuermann, and Tom Hinz.

Rest now in peace Connie.

Arrangements are pending. Call 865-7129793 for updates




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 26 to Oct. 2, 2020.
