Or Copy this URL to Share

Connie Jo Miller



Moline, IL - Connie Jo Miller, 75, originally of Moline, IL, passed peacefully on 9/25/2020. Her life was rich in experience, and she was loved by so many good friends.



She is survived by her mother, Mary Jane Hinz of Phoenix, AZ, Gary Unferth of Knoxville, TN, and stepsiblings Dennis Hinz, Susan Hinz, Sally Scheuermann, and Tom Hinz.



Rest now in peace Connie.



Arrangements are pending. Call 865-7129793 for updates









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store