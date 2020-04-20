Services
Connie Kinlaw Obituary
Connie Kinlaw

Kingsport - Connie Marie Kinlaw, 73, of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Connie loved her family and friends very much. She battled with MS for several years and won the battle the day she left. Connie is now with Papaw, Aggie and Jesus.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bond and Reba Nelson, and sister-in-law, Sandy Nelson.

Connie is survived by her sons, Richard Jones and wife, Nancy, and Scott Jones and wife, Robyn; grandsons, Sawyer Reagan, Caleb Jones and Micah Jones; great-granddaughters, Nevaeh Regan and Laelyn Reagan; brother, Larry Nelson; nephew, Travis Nelson; and many friends.

The family would like to thank NHC Fort Sanders for the care and love they have shown Connie during the last 18 years.

A private graveside service will be held. A celebration of life to be announced at a later date.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
